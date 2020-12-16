Latest newsTech News

Apple Brings Covid-19 Exposure Notifications to Older iPhones

By Brian Adam
Apple Brings Covid-19 Exposure Notifications to Older iPhones
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
The “Exposure Notifications” is the tool that both Apple and Google decided to jointly develop to allow all mobiles on the planet to be able to communicate within the same platform With the aim of making it easier for us to know if we have been in contact with someone infected by Covid-19, so that later we can isolate ourselves and stay at home keeping the relevant quarantine.

The problem is that that feature, which came with iOS 13.7, left out a good amount of iPhones that are still active today, and that they were not even capable of updating with that version of iOS 13 released in September 2019. So from Apple they have decided to go a step further to allow other models already discontinued and without updates they can join that community of telephones capable of detecting if we have had a risk contact or not.

What models will be able to notify exhibitions?

Today, Apple smartphones capable of detecting this type of contacts range from the iPhone 6s (from 2015) to the current iPhone 12. If you have an older model, those from Cupertino have added to the list all those that became compatible with iOS 12, thanks to the update 12.5 that they have just published and that exclusively adds this function to combat the spread of the coronavirus.

Exposure notifications on iOS.

If you have an iPhone 6 or earlier (iPhone 5s and SE from 2015), You can now go to the “General” menu, “Software update”, to download the new version which adds those “exposure notifications” menus like the ones you can see just above. Remember that, what at the beginning were a series of APIs capable of allowing the operation of the detection applications of each country, has been progressively transformed into an autonomous tool that is capable of knowing in which territory we are and making the records of contacts without the need for the official app.

From the company They recalled that “iOS 12.5 allows you to opt for the COVID-19 exposure notification system for your iPhone. The availability of the system depends on the support of the local public health authority. “These risk contacts are those in which two people have been together for more than 10 minutes and within a distance range of less than two meters. In addition, in the case of Spain, a positive can only be reported within Radar COVID when there is a positive PCR test (no of antigens).

