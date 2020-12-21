Apple Car could be presented soon and have autonomous driving technology

- Advertisement -

There are many rumors that we have been hearing for a long time about the possibility that very soon we could see how Apple presents its own electric car. However, now everything indicates that its presentation could be in just a few months and that it will also have technology from autonomous driving.

Everything indicates that those of Cupertino would have accelerated the production and creation of the Apple Car, a model of electric car with autonomous driving whose objective would be none other than to rival the all-powerful Tesla. The rumors come this time through a Taiwanese company that would have collaborated with Apple in the manufacture and design of the Apple Car.

It would be the great novelty of the Keynote of 2021

These rumors focus on the possibility that we could see the presentation of the Apple Car in the month of September of this next year 2021. Date that coincides with what will be the next Apple Keynote and where the company already has us used to teaching all the new devices of the company. This is where Apple could surprise with the presentation of its own electric car, although we do not know if its launch could also be immediately or we would have to wait longer to make it a reality on the roads.

Pexels

The latest information leaked by this Taiwanese Apple supply company indicates that the car would have a standalone chip from TSMC (Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation), which on the other hand, is known for being a company that supplies different chips used by Apple in some of its devices. TSMC has been responsible for manufacturing the famous M1 processor and other earlier chips used in the iPhone, iPad and Mac.

In this way, the Apple car would have a chip of autonomous driving which would be similar to Tesla’s FSD which is currently in beta. We will be attentive to new data that have to do with this information and if it is finally true that in just a few months we can see how the Apple Car is presented to the whole world. What we do not know very well is whether it will already be a reality or we will have to wait to see it roll on the roads.

Apple has us used to the presentations and launches of its products almost immediately, it even usually offers a few days of pre-sale until launch day but, Will we finally see the Apple Car in the next Keynote 2021 ?.

