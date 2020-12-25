Tech NewsSocial NetworksWhatsApp

Apple Car in detail! Everything you know about Project Titan, Apple’s car

By Brian Adam
More and more we know a little about Manzana Car, a mysterious project that the American company has been developing under the Titan code since 2014. Let’s see all the features that this smart car will have, whose launch is scheduled for 2024.

He Apple car It’s a job the company has taken up again with the 2018 hiring of Doug Field, an auto industry veteran with a career at Tesla.

The Titan Project of Manzana it is important for the electric vehicle market, because it will mean a radical change in battery design. The plan is to reduce the cost of production and increase autonomy according to a “single cell” concept that increases the volume of individual cells in the battery.

But not all responsibility will be on Manzana. The company will outsource the elements of the system, such as LIDAR sensors for a three-dimensional view of the tracks.

The mystery to date is who will assemble the Apple car. In addition, it is not ruled out that Apple reduces efforts to an autonomous driving system that is integrated into a traditional car.

APPLE | iPhones without WhatsApp

The application is specific that in order for a mobile to work normally, it must have the operating system iOS 9 or later versions. Have you already updated your Apple cell phone?

As for Android users, they only need to have the OS 4.0.3 operating system.

The first Apple mobile to stop being compatible with WhatsApp will be the iPhone 4, since the apple brand specifies that this device cannot be updated to the iOS 9 operating system.

Therefore, all mobiles below this device are outside the WhatsApp radius, such as the iPhone 3G or the iPhone 3GS. In the case of the iPhone 4S, it is possible to continue using the app because if the OS is higher than iOS 9.

