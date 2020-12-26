Apple Car Rumors and Volkswagen CEO Welcome to …

- Advertisement -

The CEO of the Volkswagen Group, Herbert Diess, he has commented on the rumors recent about a possible Apple car. The leading German automaker welcomes new competitors to the sector.

In response to a comment on LinkedIn asking about Apple’s “Project Titan,” recently posted on iMore, the CEO of Volkswagen commented:

We look forward to new competitors who will undoubtedly accelerate innovation in the sector and bring new advantages for users. Valuation [de los nuevos competidores] and its virtually unlimited access to resources, instills a lot of respect in us. A real challenge: dimensions larger than our industry (eg Toyota Motor Corporation). You already mentioned it before: the most valuable company in the world will once again be a company in the automotive sector; it could be Tesla, Apple or Volkswagen AG.

Last Monday, rumors surfaced that Apple is aiming to begin production of an autonomous vehicle from 2024. This post appeared that Apple is developing a “next-level” battery system. If completed, it could “radically” reduce costs and increase the range of electric vehicles. This new battery technology and the LiDAR scanner would enhance the autonomous driving functions.

The Volkswagen Group is the world’s largest automaker by sales since 2016 and sells vehicles from the brands Audi, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, SEAT, Škoda, MAN, Scania and Volkswagen. The words of its CEO show how recent rumors about an Apple car have invaded the auto industry. Following these rumors, Apple shares rose about 4%, while Tesla’s fell about 6%.

Yesterday, the executive director of Tesla, Elon musk, weighed in on discussions about a Cupertino car and said that he once approached Apple’s CEO, Tim cook, to try to talk about the possibility of Apple being the largest shareholder in Tesla, but Cook “refused to participate in the meeting.”