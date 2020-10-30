Apple closes a successful quarter again with historical records in Mac and services

Apple has announced financial results for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2020, or the third quarter of calendar year 2020. As usual, the company achieved record revenues of $ 64.7 billion, exceeding the $ 64 billion it achieved in the same quarter last year. The best-selling product was the iPhone, which accounted for $ 26.444 billion in revenue, or 41% of Apple’s total revenue. This is down from 33.362 million last year – probably due to the delay in the launch of the new iPhone 12. Behind, with 23% of revenues, are services with 14.549 million dollars. This represents a growth compared to the $ 12,511B of last year. Mac was the third most important category at $ 9.032 billion, up from $ 6.991 billion. Wearables, home products and accessories brought in $ 7.876 billion, up from $ 6.52 billion. And finally, iPads generated revenue of $ 6.797 billion, which also grew from $ 6.52 billion. “Apple wrapped up a fiscal year defined by innovation in the face of adversity with a September quarter record, led by all-time records for the Mac and services,” said Tim Cook. “Despite the ongoing impacts of COVID-19, we at Apple are in the midst of our most prolific product presentation period to date, and the first reaction to all of our launches, led by our first 5G-enabled iPhone line. has been tremendously positive. From remote learning to telecommuting, Apple products have been a window to the world for users as the pandemic continues, and our teams have responded to the needs of the moment with creativity, passion, and the kind of big ideas that only Apple can offer. ” Apple has declared a cash dividend of $ 0.205 per share for the company’s common stock.