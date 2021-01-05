Apple closes its UK stores due to new strain of COVID-19

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Following the new strain of COVID-19, Apple has decided close all your stores in the UK, according to the 9to5Mac media. The closure accounts for a total of eighteen stores, which includes eighteen from Scotland and the twenty that had closed before the end of 2020.

All 18 UK Apple Stores open today will close from January 5. Includes every location in Scotland. Most of the other 20 stores closed just before the holidays. pic.twitter.com/RYfhWgNkrb – Michael Steeber (@MichaelSteeber) January 4, 2021

“The 18 Apple UK stores open today will close from 5 January. Includes all locations in Scotland. Most of the other 20 stores closed just before the holidays, ”the tweet reads.

Apple stores fall into the category of “non-essential” businesses

Until recently, Apple stores that remained open were meeting strict COVID-19 level 4 restrictions announced in December. Even the apple company urged its customers to make their purchases online to avoid any kind of physical contact.

However, the level four alert forces people to stay in their homes, and involves the closure of non-essential businesses, gyms, cinemas and hairdressers.

Apple falls into the category of “non-essential” companies, due to which it was forced to close the doors of its stores until mid-February, according to the measures announced by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Indeed, the apple company has placed the following message on the main interface of each of its stores in the UK:

“We are temporarily closed. Shop online with free contactless delivery and visit Apple Support for help with products and services. We hope to welcome you back as soon as possible. “

It is clear that this new outbreak of COVID-19 is much more dangerous, since it is spreading very quickly. In view of this and as a protection measure, the 38 Apple stores have temporarily closed.

Now, the big unknowns we have are, will the announcement last until after February? If prolonged, how would this situation affect Apple?

.