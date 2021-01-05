Tech News

Apple closes its UK stores due to new strain of COVID-19

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple.jpg
Apple.jpg

Must Read

Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Following the new strain of COVID-19, Apple has decided close all your stores in the UK, according to the 9to5Mac media. The closure accounts for a total of eighteen stores, which includes eighteen from Scotland and the twenty that had closed before the end of 2020.

“The 18 Apple UK stores open today will close from 5 January. Includes all locations in Scotland. Most of the other 20 stores closed just before the holidays, ”the tweet reads.

Apple stores fall into the category of “non-essential” businesses

Until recently, Apple stores that remained open were meeting strict COVID-19 level 4 restrictions announced in December. Even the apple company urged its customers to make their purchases online to avoid any kind of physical contact.

However, the level four alert forces people to stay in their homes, and involves the closure of non-essential businesses, gyms, cinemas and hairdressers.

Apple falls into the category of “non-essential” companies, due to which it was forced to close the doors of its stores until mid-February, according to the measures announced by the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

Indeed, the apple company has placed the following message on the main interface of each of its stores in the UK:

“We are temporarily closed. Shop online with free contactless delivery and visit Apple Support for help with products and services. We hope to welcome you back as soon as possible. “

It is clear that this new outbreak of COVID-19 is much more dangerous, since it is spreading very quickly. In view of this and as a protection measure, the 38 Apple stores have temporarily closed.

Now, the big unknowns we have are, will the announcement last until after February? If prolonged, how would this situation affect Apple?

.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Apps

Instagram tests a new design for Stories on the web

Brian Adam - 0
Instagram allows users of the web version to create Stories and view those of other users on the computer, saving some of the limitations...
Read more
Apps

Samsung Health introduces group competitions: up to ten friends fighting to burn calories

Brian Adam - 0
Samsung's health application is preparing to start the year by pushing one of the most common purposes: exercise. And what better...
Read more
Mobile

Xiaomi Mi 10i, a cheap phone that surprises with its 108 megapixel camera

Brian Adam - 0
With the arrival of the year 2021, the Asian manufacturer has not slowed down its pace of presentations. And now it is...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©