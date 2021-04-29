Apple comes with AirTags, colorful iMacs and new M1-iPad Pro

Apple announced the new iPad Pros just about as expected during its Apple Spring Event. These are equipped with the super-fast M1 chip and one of them can display colors even more beautifully thanks to the use of mini-LED. What mainly stole the show, however, were the different colors of iMacs. Not black, not white, but red, purple, blue, orange and more fun color variants. Okay, and space gray .. It also comes with a whole new product: AirTag. We’ll take you through the entire Apple lineup.

Apple AirTag

If you are a bit of a mess, or are simply scared of losing something, then you are probably ready for Apple AirTags. These are a kind of key rings containing Bluetooth to attach to small accessories. For example, via your Apple devices (as long as you are logged in to the same profile) you can find your keys again via the ‘Find my’ app and arrows that indicate how to get there.

In addition, you can put an AirTag in Lost Mode, where someone who finds it connects it to their smartphone and automatically receives your contact information. The great thing is that iPhones help each other: if someone with an iPhone is within Bluetooth range of your AirTag, your AirTag uses the network of that iPhone anonymously to let you know where it is. The AirTag can be provided with an emoji or a text and it can withstand dust and water. It is a pricey device: 35 euros each or 119 euros for four pieces. AirTag can be ordered from Friday and available from April 30.

Colorful iMacs

They are the eye-catcher of the presentation and probably also of many (home) offices soon: the new iMacs. They are a lot thinner than their predecessor and have a very brightly colored back and a slightly more pastel matt touch on the front (and on the bottom of the mouse and touchpad). The new iMac is only 11.5mm thick and that’s because of the M1 chip. The screen is 24 inch LCD (4480×2520 pixels) and offers a TrueTone function to ensure that the color temperature matches the environment.

There is a camera in the device built from 1080p for home workers plus three microphones and six speakers. The iMac has two Thunderbolt ports, but a total of four USB-C ports. The new keyboard looks a bit smaller and has a new button that features a Touch ID fingerprint scanner for secure login. The new iMac will appear in May from 1,449 euros. There is also a more luxurious variant for 1,669 euros.

iPad Pro

Apple comes with a new iPad Pro with M1 chip, which is especially interesting for people with graphics professions. The device also has a Liquid Retina XDR display. The device should be 50 percent faster than the previous iPad Pro with 40 percent better performance thanks to a good GPU. There is a Thunderbolt port, there is 5G support and the option of up to 2 TB of storage, of course depending on which variant you choose. An iPad Pro with a mini LED screen is also available.

The new iPad has a TrueDepth camera for vivid selfies and an Ultra Wide Camera with Center Stage, so you are always in the middle of the picture when recording a vlog and walking back and forth, for example. The new iPad Pro has a 12.9 inch screen or an 11 inch screen. The iPad Pro can be ordered from April 30. They come in Silver and Space Gray colors in 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB of storage memory. The 11-inch iPad Pro is available from 899 euros (WiFi) and 1069 euros (WiFi and 5g). The 12.9-inch is available for a minimum of 1,219 euros (WiFi) and 1,389 euros (WiFi and 5g). These devices will be delivered in mid-May.

New Apple TV 4K

Although Apple often talked about sustainability, it nevertheless comes with a slightly faster Apple TV 4K on the market. It has a new processor and a new remote control, which, with its aluminum housing, has a slightly more industrial look than its predecessor. The media player uses the A12 Bionic chipset that is also in the iPad Mini (2019) and in the iPhone XS. The new Apple TV 4K supports 4K streams in HDR, including Dolby Vision and Atmos. However, the refresh rate is only 60 frames per second.

What could be a reason to buy this new media box is Color Balance. The camera on your iPhone is used to improve the colors on the image. With regard to the new remote control, you get many more buttons at your disposal at once. The touchpad is even completely gone and has now become a kind of round four-point push button with which you can also swipe. Fortunately, an on-off button has been added, because that is something that many non-Apple people struggle with when they use such an AppleTV for the first time. The new Apple TV 4K costs 199 euros with 32 GB of storage. He is expected in the Netherlands from April 30.