Apple could include a periscope camera in its next iPhone

New rumor indicates that Apple would be looking to ally with Asian companies, specifically with Samsung, to incorporate the photographic section of its future iPhone a periscope lens.

Everything seems to point out that those from Cupertino want to improve the camera of their devices. Even a few days ago we commented that future professional models of the “iPhone 13” series could bring improvements in this section, since these would include one more lens compared to the current iPhone 12. Specifically, they will be updated to f / 1.8, 6P , that is, they would have six elements.

Currently, the camera sets of the Pro models of the iPhone 12 are considered one of the best. This represents an ideal tool for photographers. These teams achieve an aperture in photographs of up to 120 °, in addition to strengthening the image and eliminating color fixation problems, among other peculiarities. It really has a powerful photographic section.

Apple would boost iPhone camera with a strengthened Zoom

If the alliance between Apple and Samsung is achieved, the future phones of the American company would considerably improve the quality in each photographic shot.

The apple company would present us with a camera capable of capturing a further shot, greater than it has hitherto achieved, without losing quality, that is, it would have an enhanced Zoom. The DigiTimes website reads the following information:

“… Relevant people in the South Korean industry said that to strengthen the optical zoom function of the iPhone, Apple is pursuing folding camera technology and patents, and cooperation discussions with related companies have attracted the attention of the industry.”

If we detail a little, the additional lens to include in the cameras of the iPhone 13, could well be a periscope. And you do you think? Will we see this technology in iPhone 2021 or will we have to wait a bit longer?

