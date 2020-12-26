Apple could incorporate its M Series chipset into …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

According to the latest reports, Apple could improve the performance of its next iPads by introducing the same M-series chipsets that the company uses in its Macs. The processor manufacturer, TSMC, would be in charge of the production of these chips and they would use technology of 3nm.

IPads will use M Series chipset, the same as Mac

Apple’s new tablets could introduce the same M-series processors used by Macs. Economic Daily News: “Apple will use TSMC’s 3nm to produce its own M-series chipset for Mac and iPad”.

Lastly, it is speculated that these 3nm M-series chipsets will arrive on iPads by 2022 or 2023. However, there are rumors that Apple could equip the iPad Pro with M1 or M1X in the first half of next year.