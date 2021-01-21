Apple could launch its first augmented reality headset

- Advertisement -

Apple would be working on a fairly ambitious project. The Cupertino company could launch its first headset, but not just any accessory, these include augmented reality.

Although it is a very promising project, the company has presented problems in its development. Even bringing “this fledgling technology to the masses” is a difficult task, as the devices would be marketed at a rather high cost.

BREAKING: Apple’s first headset will focus on virtual reality, include powerful processors, and is designed as a niche precursor to eventual augmented reality glasses https://t.co/ZZLxrWtSoh pic.twitter.com/d7r1CsIY25 – Bloomberg Technology (@technology) January 21, 2021

“Apple’s first headsets will focus on virtual reality, include powerful processors, and are designed as a niche precursor to eventual augmented reality glasses,” the tweet reads.

Apple could launch its first AR headset by 2022

Apple would present a headset with a powerful processor to visualize our environment in 3 dimensions. This will allow us to communicate, in addition to playing videos and games, while enjoying a totally immersive experience. It is estimated that the Cupertino company will not present its first headset with augmented reality by 2022, as published in Bloomberg.

This Apple accessory is a totally innovative project that paves the way for the future of augmented reality glasses. But how much will this headset cost? It is speculated that the price exceeds $ 900, even experts consider that the company “can sell a headset per day per retail store.”

What else is known about future Apple headphones? The prototypes of these AR headphones are similar in size to Facebook’s Oculus Quest. These incorporate cameras that enable augmented reality functions.

Also, the apple company will use a fabric-based outer layer to reduce its weight. Among the tentative functions, the possibility of “writing virtually in the air to enter text” stands out.

So far Apple has not made any statements in this regard. However, sources indicate that this headset is known under the code name N301 and that it is also “in a late prototype stage.” This means that the apple company could continue or discontinue the project.

