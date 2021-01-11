MobileiphoneTech News

Apple could launch new iPhone SE and AirPods Pro in April

We’ve heard rumors about new iPads and of course the iPhone 13, which will arrive sometime in 2021, but it seems that Apple has more surprises on the way: a new iPhone SE and the AirPods Pro 2. According to the Japanese blog MacOtakara, that a He’s often right in his predictions from Apple, the new iPhone SE and AirPods Pro 2 could arrive in April. It makes sense for us to see a few new AirPods Pro 2, as the original AirPods Pro appeared in October 2019, and Apple often updates its devices every year. We’ve heard rumors in recent months about what the new headphones might bring. Now, there seems to be some confusion as to whether Apple will update the AirPods Pro or release a cheaper version of the headphones. As for the iPhone SE from 2021, it will be the third generation and it is also a device that we have heard numerous leaks and rumors about. . The second generation, iPhone SE (2020), arrived in April 2020. It maintains the traditional design of the iPhone, with a home button and Touch ID, and has a screen of only 4.7 inches. The April 2021 release date for the iPhone SE (2021) would match its predecessor, but the first iPhone SE arrived in 2016, so it’s hard to predict when we’ll see the next model. In fact, well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the next iPhone SE won’t appear until the second half of 2021.

