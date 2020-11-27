Apple could launch the iPad Pro with OLED screen in 2021

Apple could launch a new iPad Pro in 2021 that uses an OLED screen instead of a conventional LCD screen. This rumor comes from sources in the Korean display industry, who claim that if Apple’s plans to launch the iPad Pro with a miniLED display are not carried out, it could launch the 2021 iPad Pro in the second half of the year with OLED displays. The technical requirements for the iPad OLED panels that Apple has given LG and Samsung are higher than what it demands of them for the current iPhone 12 – for example, 120Hz Pro Motion should be offered – so it remains to be seen if the companies Koreans will be able to fulfill them on time. Both Samsung at its A4 plant, and LG at its E5 factory, are reportedly hard at work churning out samples for potential OLED-screen iPad Pros. Apparently, they are using a production structure called ‘tandem’, which allows two or even three RGB layers to be stacked, extending the life of the emitting material (especially the color blue) compared to current single layer devices. If you’re wondering why Apple hasn’t relied solely on Samsung to supply its displays, as it does the iPhone, the reason is that LG has been using the tandem emitting layer method for a while for the OLED panels that it makes for large manufacturers of automobiles. A car is used for many more years than a consumer electronics device, so a display for the infotainment system has to overcome those long-use scenarios.