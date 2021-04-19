Apple could present an iMac in colors like the iPad …

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

Manzana prepares its first event of the year, the Spring Loaded, where the new iPad Pro with a mini-LED screen is expected to be presented. However, this will not be the only thing, since the company is also expected to present a completely redesigned iMac and according to the renowned leaker, L0vetodream, it will come in the same color gamut as the 2020 iPad Air.

The next iMac could arrive in a wide variety of colors

If we think about the colors of the iMac, only one comes to mind: white or silver. During these last years Apple has maintained an aesthetic in its computers somewhat more sober than if we talk about its tablets. However, according to the latest rumors, this year everything could change.

In February of this year, the informant Jon Prosser stated that the next iMac will be available in the colors of the iPad Air 2020. Now, the renowned leaker l0vetodram published on his Twitter account the invitation logo of the next Apple event, Spring Loaded, along with a photo of the G3 iMac models forming a rainbow.

But not only the rumors focus on the color of the iMac 2021, but it could also come with important changes in the design. On the one hand, the various leaks report that the screen will be surrounded by much narrower edges reducing it so much as to resemble the design of the iPad Pro.

Another change that would come to the iMac is the size of its screen. According to rumors, Apple would be working on two versions that would replace the current 21.5 and 27-inch models.

For now, we will have to wait for Spring Loaded on April 20 to confirm if all or any of these rumors are confirmed. Undoubtedly an iMac with a variety of colors like those of the iPad Air 2020 would give users more options, of course if we are talking about aesthetics. Apple is also expected to launch the new iPad Pro along with the AirTags during the event.