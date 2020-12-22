Apple could start producing autonomous cars by 2024

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

According to Reuters, Apple is working on its own autonomous cars. Under the “Project Titan”, the Cupertino company could have its own line of cars circulating on the streets without a driver by 2024.

For years, Apple has shown interest in the automotive sector. In fact, there has been speculation about the acquisition of land where the company intends to do the tests. As well as the hiring of personnel linked to the area, such as: Dan Dodge, leader of BlackBerry car software. In fact, Elon Musk himself had commented that Apple would be working on an autonomous vehicle.

Other hires include Doug Field, who had worked with Tesla Inc., and after overseeing Project Titan, he ended up laying off 190 people from the team. What are the reasons? It is a great unknown.

Despite these movements, we did not handle concrete data. Now, with the new Reuters report the situation changes. The medium provides more precise information “about the automotive plans of the technology giant.”

Apple’s autonomous car could bring a battery with a single-cell design

One of the Reuters sources mentioned that Apple would include “a new battery design.” A device that “radically” reduces its cost. In addition to increasing the autonomy of the car. Greater autonomy at lower cost?

“Apple plans to use a unique single cell design that increases the volume of individual battery cells and frees space within the battery pack by eliminating bags and modules that contain battery materials,” the Routers article reads.

LiDAR sensors are other components that stand out for these cars. In fact, sources mention that these devices “could be derived from the units” developed by Apple for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPad Pro.

Likewise, they highlight that Project Titan is difficult, since it involves many components and logically a lot of money. Although, the latter is not a problem for Apple. After all, it is the billion dollar company.

.