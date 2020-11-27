MobileiphoneTech News

Apple could surprise the world by launching an iPhone 13 without connectors

By Abraham
Abraham

We’ve heard in the past that Apple could release a completely portless iPhone sometime in the very distant future, and now another reliable source, Jon Prosser, is confirming this rumor again. Both renowned Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo and leaker Fudge said we could see an iPhone 13 without ports. Bloomberg also claimed that Apple has been toying with the idea of ​​a portless iPhone since the original iPhone X. Apple needed a new charging technology if it was going to ditch ports, cables, and other charging accessories. This technology could be MagSafe, which has debuted with the iPhone 12 series, allowing accessories to magnetically attach to the back of iPhones, and recharge them without cables. This means that we will never see an iPhone with a USB Type-C connector, instead users will directly join the MagSafe ecosystem. If Apple removes the Lightning port on a single iPhone model in 2021, what could it be? It is rumored that Apple will launch four iPhones next year – the same iPhone, iPhone mini, iPhone Pro, iPhone Pro Max from 2020 – and if only one of them lacks ports, it could be the iPhone 13 Pro Max, which will be the model more advanced. Although the idea of ​​an iPhone without connectors sounds very crazy, it was also crazy at the time to do without the headphone jack and, today, it is something normal. The main challenge that, in my opinion, Apple would face with this decision is the connection of the iPhone in the car since very few vehicles are compatible with wireless CarPlay today. This would force Apple to launch some kind of accessory that connects to the car’s USB port and acts as a wireless bridge with the iPhone.

