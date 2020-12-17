Apple defends itself against accusations made by Facebook

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

The battle between Apple and Facebook continues. Those of Cupertino have responded to the accusations made by Facebook through a wave of announcements published in the main newspapers of the United States.

Let us remember that in these announcements the company from the block was pointed out of anticompetitive practices and of wanting to stifle SMEs with its new privacy and advertising policies. Reason why Facebook came out on the defense of small advertisers. They were even labeled the “small business advocate” by some media.

Apple only wants transparency in iOS 14 apps

It’s a statement, Apple has stated that its intention is not to change the way companies operate, much less “Facebook change its approach to tracking users and creating targeted advertising, it simply requires that they give users the ability to choose.”

The company adds that the idea is to protect the privacy of its users. People have the right to decide what data to share with “applications and websites”. He emphasizes that he only wants transparency in iOS 14 applications.

The image shown below is the tracking permission that users must grant to Facebook.

“Does it allow” Facebook “to track your activity on other companies’ applications and websites? [Aquí, además de otras pantallas, Facebook puede explicar por qué los usuarios deberían permitir el seguimiento.] ‘Ask the app not to track’. ‘Allow'”. It is the message shown in the picture.

New Apple policies go into effect early 2021

Apple has notified that the measures on privacy and ads will take effect at the beginning of next year and with them a series of limitations for companies developing applications and now for advertisers.

As we have already mentioned, the apple company wants users to have the power to choose “about what information they give to third parties.”

Apple’s measure focuses on Facebook, because the AI ​​of this company studies our sharing on social networks and based on this they throw advertising at us. In fact, they are so precise that sometimes we do a search on some of their platforms and minutes later we are already seeing related advertisements. Has it happened to you?

The question here is not the Facebook algorithm, but the invasion it makes of our privacy, as Apple has pointed out. Even today, Zuckerberg’s company faces lawsuits for precisely this.

.