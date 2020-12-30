Apple deletes app that promoted private parties during pandemic

- Advertisement -

Apple has removed from its app store, Vybe Together, an app had been promoting private parties during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vybe Together, is an application created for iPhone. This allowed Apple users to organize clandestine parties that violated the rules on social distancing to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Vybe Together also deleted his TikTok and Instagram account

This app not only came out of the apple company’s app store, it also came out of TikTok and Instagram. In short, the application has disappeared from all social platforms where its users could interact.

In fact, on his Instagram profile, Vybe Together, with 819 followers, he states that the App Store knocked them down, but that they will return. Likewise, it invites users to follow them to keep them updated.

But, how did this app work to organize secret parties?

Any Apple user (host) with an iPhone could organize the event, make the call and approve everyone who wanted to attend. The persons approved by the organizer received the address of the party venue two hours before the event.

The administrators of the app, as a security measure, asked users: the Instagram profile, a way to verify the veracity of the identity, and content from previous events, of course it is related to Vybe Together.

The application, before its elimination, was little known. In fact, it “had 25 ratings on the App Store” and fewer than 1,000 followers on Instagram.

Vybe Together defines itself as a promoter of “small meetings”, however, it is software that violates the laws of social distancing. In light of this, Apple removed it from its app store.

After the elimination of this application from the App Store and from its social profiles, now the parties will be more difficult to carry out and therefore the spread of COVID-19 is prevented.

