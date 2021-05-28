Apple

Apple details its plans for WWDC 2021

The Worldwide Developers Conference, WWDC 2021Apple’s is scheduled for June 7, and on Monday the iPhone maker revealed that the important keynote address will take place at 10 a.m. PDT that day. WWDC 2021 a virtual conference We expect iOS 15, macOS 12 and more WWDC 2021: it’s all about developers New hardware?



This year’s conference will again be virtual due to the persistent COVID-19 pandemic. But that opens up assistance to a lot more people. Apple says WWDC 2021 “It will be available for free to Apple’s more than 30 million developers in 227 regions around the world.”

When Apple first announced the date for this conference, it promised “A unique vision of the future of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS“. WWDC is the traditional place to announce the next version of each of these. And that’s sure to happen with keynote speeches featuring CEO Tim Cook, CIO Craig Federighi, and more.

Expectations are high, especially for iPadOS 15, but Apple has controlled the rumors. Little is known about what will be in iOS 15, macOS 12, or any of the other platforms.

While the developer event will attract most of the attention of users of iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch, the conference is primarily for developers.

Also on June 7, at 2 p.m. PDT, Apple will deliver its traditional State of the Union platforms. During that event, the company “It will delve into new tools, technologies and advances in Apple platforms.”

During the week-long conference, Apple will host more than 200 in-depth sessions, one-on-one labs and more. Starting June 8, videos of the sessions will be uploaded every day. They will be available in the Apple Developer app and on the website of Apple Developer.