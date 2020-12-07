Apple develops an improved version of the M1 chip

At the “One More Thing”, Apple introduced us to its revolutionary silicon chip, the M1. Since its departure, much has been said, they point out it as one of the best processors in the world. However, there are also those who are inclined to wait for a renewed version.

It seems that Apple is working on a renewed version of the M1. A 32-core chip that claims to completely outperform all high-end Intel devices, as posted on Bloomberg.

Apple’s M1 chip is coming to iMacs in 2022

The new M-series processor could see the light of day in mid-2021, logically in an improved MacBook Pro. Likewise, the M1 would be used in iMac desktops and possibly a workstation, but by the end of the year or in 2022.

At the moment, Apple presents this silicon chip to us in three computers, the MacBook Pro, the MacBook Air and the MacMini. Computers with high performance compared to their Intel-based predecessors. For example, the MacMini performs up to three times better than the previous generation.

However, as we already mentioned, there are those who bet on waiting, waiting until Apple launches a new series of chips, with greater potential and for professional use.

As is well known, recently launched notebooks limit their operation to 16 GB RAM and two Thunderbolt 3 / USB 4 ports. Also, the transition is under development, so there are still applications that do not run on the new ARM architecture of those of Cupertino.

Apple works on a 32-core GPU

Apple not only develops a new series of M1 chips with 32-core CPUs, but also graphics processing units, which range from 16 to 32 cores. A GPU up to four times more powerful than that presented in the current chip.

Even the apple company aims to reach a GPU of up to “128 cores, destined for its highest-end machines” by 2022. It is really quite an ambitious project.

And have you already bought your MacBook with M1 or will you wait for a new model?

.