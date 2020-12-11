Tech News

Apple develops its own cellular modem to become independent from Qualcomm

By Brian Adam
Apple would be developing its own modem for iPhone with the pure intention of becoming independent from Qualcomm, according to a article published by Bloomberg.

This information was released by Johny Srouji, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware technologies, in a public meeting with his staff.

Srouj referred to the event as a “key strategic transition.” He also added that “long-term strategic investments like these are a fundamental part of enabling their products and ensuring that they have a wide range of innovative technologies for the future.”

By way of clarification, a cellular modem is that component of smartphones that allows you to make a call to surf the web. It even allows you to transform your phone into a WiFi zone, just like a modem or router does.

Now, returning to the subject, Apple launched its latest series of phones, the iPhone 12, with 5G technology, which it acquired from Qualcomm. Similarly, in past models it used Intel’s. However, as we already mentioned, he is seeking independence and is working on his own cellular modem. It will be, what includes them in the iPhone of 2021?

Apple is also working on a new series of M1 processors

At the meeting, Johny Srouji also mentioned the development of a new line of silicon processors based on the M1 series. Chips that they intend to use in new MacBooks and iMac. Computers that promise to outperform Intel computers in every way.

In fact, the news recently spread that Apple is working on chips with 32-core CPUs and 16-32-core GPUs, four times more powerful than the current ones. It has also been said to be working on a more ambitious project, reaching a GPU of up to 128 cores, destined for its highest-end machines by 2022.

Without a doubt, Apple does not stop surprising. The Cupertino company is focused on continuing to develop its own technologies, without the help of third parties.

