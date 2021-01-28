Apple Does It Again: New Record Quarter In Sales

- Advertisement -

Apple today presented financial results for the last quarter, which have marked a record $ 111 billion in sales. As Tim Cook has announced, the installed base of iPhones already exceeds one million devices. This contributes to a total installed base of 1.65 billion Apple devices. This growth has been aided by iPhone 12 sales, which helped iPhone sales to exceed $ 65 billion in the quarter, up from nearly $ 56 billion in the same period last year. During the presentation of results, Cook said that in the last quarter, more iPhone users had upgraded their devices to a new model than ever before in the same period of time. There have also been more consumers than ever who have switched to the iPhone, presumably the iPhone 12, but potentially also the iPhone SE 2020 and other models, such as the iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, which are still on sale. Apple has also seen revenue from its iPad line grow by 41%, bringing in $ 8.4 billion in sales. Improvements in iPads coupled with telecommuting and distance education have pushed the iPad to new heights. Apple CEO Tim Cook called demand for the iPad “very strong.” Apple has managed to grow its sales everywhere, for all products. Clearly, this is a success in a year in which Apple admitted that the coronavirus affected the production of the iPhone 12, and probably other products, as well as the impact of the pandemic on the income and personal expenses of consumers around the world.