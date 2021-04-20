Apple event 2021: here’s what’s new for the iPad Pro

- Advertisement -

Apple’s presentation during this April 2021 has brought us a rather miscellaneous set of hardware and software improvements for its most iconic products and services. Among them, a team that stood out during the Apple event more for its performance improvements than appearance was the iPad Pro.

Thanks to the change of chip that has been made, so that it also works with the new M1, its processing capabilities have been enhanced. So, a whole new range of performance possibilities opens up for this premium range from Apple.

What we should know about the M1 and its arrival to the iPad Pro

Since its arrival on the market, Apple’s M1 chip marked a before and after in the world of computer development. After all, the device stood out for the huge performance boost it could give to computers, especially in terms of graphics performance. With this, it even surpassed that offered by other market leaders such as nVIDIA and AMD.

Now, with their arrival to the iPad Pro during this latest Apple event, these devices will see improvements of up to 40% in the power of their GPU. As if that were not enough, its visual performance will also be optimized with the addition of a ProMotion screen. A combo that, in addition, can be completed if the new version with 2TB of storage is purchased.

Hardware enhancements

The addition of the M1 chip wasn’t the only big change that was announced for the iPad Pro line during Apple’s event. In fact, it is also known that its USB-C port has now been renewed to be compatible with Thunderbolt connectors, intended to offer higher connection speed and data exchange. So you can count on the possibility of playing videos on 6K monitors or with ultra-fast storage.

