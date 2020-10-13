Apple Event: Start time of iPhone 12 presentation

The presentation event for the new iPhones will take place this afternoon but, unlike in previous years, there will be no face-to-face event. Instead, the event will be held entirely online. The motto of the event is “Hi, Speed”, which responds to a play on words between “Hello, Speed” and “High Speed”. A statement of intent for the new A14 Bionic chip that will surely bring the new iPhone, as well as the expected 5G connectivity. Most rumors agree that we will see four new iPhones, the largest number of models ever released by Apple at the same time. The smallest and most affordable new iPhone, the 5.4-inch variant, could be called the iPhone 12 mini. The 6.1-inch version would be the iPhone 12, while the more powerful 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants would be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. The presentation begins today at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) and we can all see it from the comfort of our homes. Next, you have the time in the main countries from which you read us:

Country Time

Costa Rica 11:00 The Savior 11:00 Honduras 11:00 Panama 11:00 Ecuador 12:00 Colombia 12:00 Mexico 12:00 Peru 12:00 Bolivia 13:00 Paraguay 13:00 Puerto Rico 13:00 Venezuela 13:00 Argentina 14:00 Chile 14:00 Uruguay 14:00 Spain 19:00

Here’s information on how to connect to the broadcast: