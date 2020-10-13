Apple Event: Start time of iPhone 12 presentation

The presentation event for the new iPhones will take place this afternoon but, unlike in previous years, there will be no face-to-face event. Instead, the event will be held entirely online. The motto of the event is “Hi, Speed”, which responds to a play on words between “Hello, Speed” and “High Speed”. A statement of intent for the new A14 Bionic chip that will surely bring the new iPhone, as well as the expected 5G connectivity. Most rumors agree that we will see four new iPhones, the largest number of models ever released by Apple at the same time. The smallest and most affordable new iPhone, the 5.4-inch variant, could be called the iPhone 12 mini. The 6.1-inch version would be the iPhone 12, while the more powerful 6.1 and 6.7-inch variants would be called the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, respectively. The presentation begins today at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish time) and we can all see it from the comfort of our homes. Next, you have the time in the main countries from which you read us:
Country Time
|Costa Rica
|11:00
|The Savior
|11:00
|Honduras
|11:00
|Panama
|11:00
|Ecuador
|12:00
|Colombia
|12:00
|Mexico
|12:00
|Peru
|12:00
|Bolivia
|13:00
|Paraguay
|13:00
|Puerto Rico
|13:00
|Venezuela
|13:00
|Argentina
|14:00
|Chile
|14:00
|Uruguay
|14:00
|Spain
|19:00
Here’s information on how to connect to the broadcast:
- On the web: No matter what device you have or what browser you use, you can connect to the keynote address on Apple’s Special Events website.
- On YouTube: Apple will also broadcast the keynote address live on YouTube. You can access the YouTube stream here
- Apple TV app: If you have a Mac, iPhone, iPad, or Apple TV, you can also watch the keynote address live through the Apple TV app on any of those devices.
- Apple Developer App: You can also watch the keynote address through the official Apple app for Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV.
- Teknófilo website: We have embedded the YouTube broadcast on this page so you don’t have to go far.