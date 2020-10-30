Apple expects record sales of new iPhones: “There’s an iPhone for every person”

Apple today presented financial results for the last quarter, which have broken records compared to the same quarter in other years. Apple has not provided a revenue estimate for the next quarter due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. However, Apple CFO Luca Maestri has given some guidance. Maestri has indicated that Apple’s expectations for the first fiscal quarter of 2021 are based on the assumption that the impact of COVID-19 on its business will be similar in November and December to what it has been so far in October. Apple expects iPhone revenue to grow compared to the quarter a year ago. Apple expects “all other products to grow double digits together” as well as double digit growth in Services. One thing Maestri also pointed out is that the iPhone 12 launch later than usual also affects next quarter’s earnings. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro four weeks after the start of the quarter, while the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will launch seven weeks later. On the other hand, Tim Cook noted that initial sales data for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro indicate that the new series is experiencing a “great start.” For the first time ever, we have released four iPhones, and there is an iPhone for each person. It’s the strongest iPhone lineup we’ve had by far. If I look at the initial data of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, we have a great start.