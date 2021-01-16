Tech NewsMobileReviews

Apple extends Apple TV + free trial until July

By Abraham
0
44
Apple Tv Plus.jpg
Apple Tv Plus.jpg

Must Read

Abraham
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

According to 9to5Mac, Apple will extend the one-year free trial period of its Apple TV + service to customers until July 2021. The TechCrunch website claims to have confirmed these plans with Apple. The free trial period that came with the purchase of a new Apple product in 2019 was scheduled to end for many customers on November 1 of last year, marking the first anniversary of the launch of Apple TV Plus. Apple extended this period from November 2020 to February 2021, and now it looks like there is going to be a third extension. Subscribers who have free subscriptions ending anytime between February 2021 and June 2021 will also get an extension until July. The extension occurs as a result of delays in production. Only one of the shows it launched with at the start of the service (Dickinson) has had a second season premiere, while others – like For All Mankind, The Morning Show and See – are still waiting for their second seasons to come out. The delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic is not a surprise, and extending the trial period is a good gesture towards customers.

- Advertisement -
Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Android

Signal: How to improve security by activating message self-destruction

Brian Adam - 0
Signal is considered by many to be the most secure messaging app for mobiles (and also computers) that exists. The reason...
Read more
Mobile

Xiaomi’s folding smartphone can be seen in the subway

Abraham - 0
Leaked photos of what could be Xiaomi's long-awaited folding smartphone have appeared. The images have been published on the Chinese social network Weibo and...
Read more
Mobile

This is the new 108MP ISOCELL HM3 sensor of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Abraham - 0
The Galaxy S21 Ultra comes with the best hardware of the moment, including an impressive camera setup. The device features a 108MP primary camera,...
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©