Apple extends Apple TV + free trial until July

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

According to 9to5Mac, Apple will extend the one-year free trial period of its Apple TV + service to customers until July 2021. The TechCrunch website claims to have confirmed these plans with Apple. The free trial period that came with the purchase of a new Apple product in 2019 was scheduled to end for many customers on November 1 of last year, marking the first anniversary of the launch of Apple TV Plus. Apple extended this period from November 2020 to February 2021, and now it looks like there is going to be a third extension. Subscribers who have free subscriptions ending anytime between February 2021 and June 2021 will also get an extension until July. The extension occurs as a result of delays in production. Only one of the shows it launched with at the start of the service (Dickinson) has had a second season premiere, while others – like For All Mankind, The Morning Show and See – are still waiting for their second seasons to come out. The delay due to the COVID-19 pandemic is not a surprise, and extending the trial period is a good gesture towards customers.