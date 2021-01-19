Apple extends Apple TV + free trials again …

- Advertisement -

Apple is once again extending the Apple TV + free trial period by 1 year awarded when purchasing an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or Mac. With the latest announcement, anyone with an Apple TV + subscription that was scheduled to expire from now until June will expire in July 2021.

This means that customers who took advantage of the “one year free” offer when the service was first launched will now get an additional 9 months of free access to original Apple series, documentaries and movies.

The first Apple TV + extension was announced in October and delayed as the first stage of free trial renewals until February. The new extension means that anyone who hasn’t canceled their subscription will now be able to use it for free for an additional six months to this date (February).

Any current customer with active free trials scheduled to end in the February-June period will now see those subscription renewals deferred until July of this year. Likewise, customers with an annual subscription that expires between February and June will also get the same “additional months of service at no additional charge” benefits.

Apple will notify all eligible customers of their subscription extension via email in the coming weeks. Like last time, the company will compensate existing subscribers with credit repayments as follows.

All subscribers who pay to the Apple TV + monthly plan starting today, January 18, will receive a store credit of $ 4.99 for the period February through June, offsetting the cost of their subscription. The same is true for people currently paying for the subscription to the Apple One package.

What is Apple looking for with these free Apple TV + trials?

The second round of extensions gives Apple more time to expand the Apple TV + content offering and increase the service’s value proposition, as the company releases new flagship series and movies, as well as second seasons of its hit and miss hits. launch programs.