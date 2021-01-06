Tech News

Apple files patents that turn a MacBook into a wireless charger

By Brian Adam
Macbook Iphone.jpg
Macbook Iphone.jpg

Brian Adam
It was recently known that Apple has registered patents that turn a MacBook into a wireless charger for iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch. Interesting?

Apple’s proposal is based on including a series of reverse charging coils – energy transfer between two objects through electromagnetic induction – in different parts of the laptop. This in order to wirelessly charge Apple devices and avoid the use of cables.

Apple’s M1 chip can make this wireless charger a reality

The Cupertino company uses similar technology in iPhone 12s and MagSafe chargers. Now, with the advancements it has made with its silicon processor, the M1, an inductive load between new Mac computers and an iPhone, for example, is starting to look like a possible future scenario.

As we have already mentioned, Apple patents include a series of inductive charging coils located at strategic points on MacBooks. In the following image we can see how the company accommodates several of its devices in the laptop.

Apple patent
Apple patent

On the inside of the MacBook you can see charging coils positioned right next to the TouchPad. Spaces that you could use if you are not using the laptop, well, this would make it a bit cumbersome to use.

In the same way, Apple raises charging devices located on the cover of the equipment. Some at the ends of the equipment and another design that indicates a battery charging system: MacBook, iPad, iPhone and Apple Watch.

“While Apple was granted its first patent for this in late 2016, Apple’s latest pair of patents regarding inductive charging have added a total of 40 new patent applications supporting this invention,” adds Patently Apple. .

Apple must come up with a solution for its aluminum MacBooks

Although the patent looks novel and quite promising, the reality is that MacBooks are made of aluminum. A metal that prevents the passage of wireless charging.

So how does Apple intend to solve this problem? We don’t know, however other companies have had similar issues and have fixed it. For example, Google drilled the aluminum of the Pixel 5 and used bioresin, an ultra-thin plastic, in that space to facilitate the passage of waves.

If this idea is carried out, the apple company would make it easier for its users to move and load devices. Since it would turn a MacBook into a wireless charger and it would not be necessary to carry so many accessories on a trip, for example.

