Apps Apple Fitness +, close to launch By Brian Adam - 2 Apple’s new service would be close to seeing birth. We are talking about Apple Fitness +, which was announced for “end of 2020” (and as you may have noticed, we are already at those dates) and it would already be in the registration process. In the last seven days, different coaches posted images with the hashtag # CloseYourRings … Who is in charge of the “hype”? Well, the same teachers, who do not stop sharing on their Instagram accounts various questions about the imminent launch. In the last seven days, different trainers posted images with the hashtag #CloseYourRings and mentioning the account @AppleFitnessPlus. It is true that none of them anticipated a specific date, but given the enthusiasm (and the palpable “end of 2020”) it would not be strange that in the next few days we finally see the first steps of Apple Fitness +.

They want more? Apparently, the latest beta of watchOS 7.2 would have the first references to the service in its code. In fact, it would be the big news in the next update. What’s more, the first beta of iOS 14.3 also included small changes in this regard, which is why we are already talking about an open secret.

Recall here that Apple Fitness + was announced in September along with the new Apple Watch Series 6 and SE. Basically, it is a subscription benefit of physical training. According to Apple, it will offer various levels and categories, ranging from cycling to yoga and from dance to HIIT, among others.

The promise is that, weekly, the cross-platform exercise app will offer new workouts. Without a doubt, it will be a transversal service that will use the entire ecosystem of the block.

It will be located “inside” the Fitness app for iOS 14, but can be used from the Apple Watch and Apple TV. In fact, Apple Music will also provide playlists according to each new work.

Prices? Apple Fitness + will cost $ 9.99 US dollars per month or $ 79.99 per year (it should also be noted that it may be included in the “One” package, which in turn offers the services Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade, 2TB of iCloud storage and Apple News + for $ 29.95 USD per month).