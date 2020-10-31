Apple glances at TikTok in latest Clips update

We all know the difficulties that TikTok goes through (and has gone through) in its journey through the US, where has had to somehow separate its core business to continue operating thanks to an alliance with Oracle. But in that impasse all kinds of competitors have come out who seek to take away an important part of that market for short, funny, musical and talkative videos.

Clips on iPad and iPhone. Manzana

Reels within Instagram or YouTube with a specific section for these things, are an example of this and for a few hours, it seems that Apple also pretends to want to be similar in the tools that all of them have. At least when it comes to the pure and simple creation of audiovisual content because until now, if something is not Clips, it is a social network.

Clips, where is that?

This Apple application has been around for a long time but It is one of those resources that those of Cupertino keep active in case they manage to exploit one day. It would not be the first case so the last of the updates has every intention of achieving that, that we remember it in line with the functions it includes to create funnier and more original videos with our iPhone (or iPad) that later to our social networks.

New Apple Clips features. Manzana

If you download this app right now you will see that It is one of the great forgotten of the iPhone panorama because it is a tool that allows us to edit in a quick and easy way, for those unpretentious jokes and jokes that we get to do from time to time. Now, in addition, it includes the possibility of playing with different aspect ratios with what we record, such as 9:16 vertical, 16: 9 horizontal, 3: 4 vertical or 4: 3 horizontal.

Susan Prescott, Apple’s vice president of application product marketing, said that “since its introduction, Clips has become one of the most popular iOS video creation applications. [sic], and every day millions of projects are carried out with it. Users love how easy it is to create fun and expressive videos to share with friends, family and classmates with just a few taps on your iPhone or iPad screen. ”

The update coming now offers that support for horizontal and vertical videos, capture in HDR with the new iPhone 12 and more elaborate graphic effects with the presence of the company’s animojis and all. Obviously, Clips is not a social network as such, so everything we do on it will only serve to share it later on Instagram, Snapchat, YouTube, etc.