Apple Glass could arrive in 2022 with Sony microLED panels

If you follow Apple news, surely you have heard of Apple Glass. It is believed that this device will be augmented reality glasses, although its functionalities are unknown. We have seen several patent applications from Apple related to this device, so it seems certain that it is something the company is working on – although it does not have to become a real product. For example, a patent application filed by the company shows how, thanks to Augmented Reality, iconic places will be labeled on Apple’s glass screen. Last week, Display Search founder Ross Young posted a tweet saying: “We have heard from multiple sources that Apple is pursuing AR / VR glasses using Sony microOLEDs. 0.5 ″, 1280 × 960 resolution, 1H’22 introduction. What do you think?” Young followed that tweet with another that noted that the Sony component would be used only for Augmented Reality. “It will use the projection optics inside the glasses,” Young added. Sony has experience in the production of small screens for virtual reality headsets such as the PlayStation VR. Earlier this year, leak source Jon Prosser posted that Apple Glass will have a LiDAR sensor on the right side. This sensor will be able to measure how long it takes for infrared light to bounce off a subject and return to the sensor. With that depth information, it is possible to offer a more accurate AR capability. Just as early versions of the Apple Watch used the iPhone itself for processing, something similar is likely to happen with Apple Glass when it first comes out – which, according to Young, will happen during the first half of 2022. Aside from the LiDAR sensor, probably Apple will not add any additional cameras. This is because the owners of Google Glass were criticized for using the camera to take photos without the subject even knowing that they were being captured. Apple is sensitive to the potential lack of privacy that users might have to deal with. Another rumor also indicates that the LiDAR scanner could allow users to navigate through gestures in the air on the Apple Glass interface. Prosser leaked a price of $ 499 not including prescription lenses. Apparently, the version of Apple Glass with tinted lenses will take time to arrive because it seems to be more complicated to make it work.