Apple Glass could project images directly into the pupils

By Abraham
Abraham

Virtual Reality headsets tend to be quite bulky due to the screens they carry inside where the images are projected. However, it appears that Apple could have an idea for VR / AR glasses that could theoretically be more compact as the company would employ a different way of displaying images to users. According to an Apple patent, the company seems to be considering using mini projectors built into the glasses that can project images directly to the wearer’s pupil. In addition to being a way of reducing the size of the device, the use of this technology could also affect the way in which the person sees the images on their retina, improving focus. We’ve been hearing for a long time that Apple is developing its own pair of smart glasses. We have no idea what form they will take or when they will be released, so it is difficult to know if this patent is just an idea or a hint of what we might expect.

