Apple goes for Google Maps and updates its app with new itineraries

We have already told you in other information that Apple is seeking to become independent from Google, not so much because its presence on iOS is not beneficial, but because a storm is brewing as regards the relationship of the main technology companies on the planet with some governmentss and public entities, such as the US or the European Union. These bodies have long targeted the size of these companies and their practices, which many describe as “monopolistic.”

Apple therefore has set to work to have its own alternatives and to that search engine that they already have in testing to replace Google, we must now add the new functions that are beginning to arrive in the Cupertino maps app. A platform that did not get off to a good start back in 2012 and that still has a long way to go to match in efficiency and usefulness to those of Mountain View.

Traffic directions start to arrive

The fact is that this week, Apple has updated its maps application and has done so with a support of road directions which, as you can see in the image, has to do with Vienna. This means that, for the moment, it will not be available in other cities and that this implementation will gradually reach other countries. Obviously, Apple has not revealed what the roadmap for this spread of the new information layer may be.

New Apple Maps information layer.

As you can see from the screenshot that you have just above, it is not only possible to see the routes and routes that we must take to reach a destination through buses, subways, trams, etc., but more importantly, those small sections that do not meet a criterion of means of transport and that we have to necessarily complete on foot. This, which will seem essential to you because we have it on Google Maps for a long time, is an innovation within the Apple platform.

This isn’t the only change we’ve seen to Apple Maps throughout 2020. At the beginning of the year, a good amount of data especially relevant to drivers was incorporated and those users who have Carplay in their vehicle, such as traffic lights, STOP signs along the routes and greater precision in the data shown by the application.