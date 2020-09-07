Apple, Google and Dropbox under Antitrust investigation in Italy for the cloud

The news is already making its way around the world: “the Italian Antitrust”, or the AGCM (Competition and Market Authority), has investigated three giants in the tech world: Apple, Google and Dropbox. The cloud services of the three companies are involved and, in particular, the use of user data for commercial purposes.

In particular, according to what was reported by Engadget and MacRumors (the original source is Reuters), six inquiries were initiated due to some alleged violations relating to the commercial use of the data of people registered in the cloud services of Apple (iCloud), Google (Drive) and Dropbox and as regards the alleged wide freedom that the three aforementioned giants of the Web would have in managing files uploaded online by users.

More precisely, the AGCM writes: “the investigations for unfair practices against Google and Apple concern the failure or inadequate indication, when presenting the service, of thecollection and use for commercial purposes of the data provided by the user and the possible undue influence on consumers, who, in order to use the cloud storage service, would not be in a position to give the operator their consent to the collection and use for commercial purposes of the information that they concern.

The same complaints are also raised against Dropbox, which is also accused – in addition – of failing to provide information on conditions, terms and conditions in a clear and immediately accessible manner. procedures for withdrawing from the contract and to exercise the right to reconsider. Furthermore, not to allow the user the easy recourse to out-of-court mechanisms for conciliation of disputes, to which the professional is subject, with the information necessary to access them.

Procedures for unfair clauses, on the other hand, concern certain contractual conditions set out in the relative models of the aforementioned companies, such as: the operator’s ample power to suspend and interrupt the service; liability exemption even in the event of loss of documents stored in the user’s cloud space; the possibility of unilateral modification of the contractual conditions; the prevalence of the English version of the contract text over the Italian version“.

You can find the complete press release on the official website of the AGCM.