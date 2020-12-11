Apple has already started developing its own modem – a further step toward independence from Qualcomm, according to Bloomberg

It seems that we are experiencing a certain period of transitions in mobile manufacturers when talking about who supplies whom and, above all, who takes the reins in the manufacture of components and becomes independent from other companies. In Cupertino, it has already fulfilled the Intel and released its Apple M1, the first of the own processors that we will see in its computers, and now it seems that Apple is developing its own mobile modem.

An information that, as usual, Mark Gurman anticipates in Bloomberg citing sources close to the brand. As close as the employees who would have attended a meeting with Johny Srouji, the company’s vice president of hardware (and therefore responsible for its own chips), in which this move would have been announced.

A chip of their own that they are already working on (and with Qualcomm engineers)

As you might think, this is not something sudden, far from it. Rumors have been circulating about this another step towards component sourcing independence, after Srouji’s possible discontent with Intel and intermittently churning waters between Apple and Qualcomm. The latest iPhones, which added support for 5G, have included Qualcomm modems, after a few years turning to intel.

Gurman quotes verbatim words from Srouji at this meeting. According to the manager, the development of his first internal modem has started this year and spoke of the impact on long-term strategy, describing it as “another key strategic transition”, possibly referring to the change from Intel and the M1s. In fact, he spoke of the fact that the brand is working on a whole “family” of its own chips, which fits with these latest movements, the preceding ones (the Apple A for iPhone, Apple S for smartwatches, the U1 chip for broadband, etc. .) and the shipment that we will see in 2021 as a replacement for the M1.

The company has been taking over an own portfolio of specialized engineers for the manufacture of this modem, part of them from Qualcomm itself. Srouji also added that the $ 1 billion acquisition of Intel’s modem unit in 2019 was a push for Apple to assemble a team of hardware and software engineers to develop its own cellular modem, a linchpin for calls and connectivity. .

Manufacturers being even “more manufacturers”

What Srouji apparently did not say is when will the modem be ready, but due to the latest renewal of the agreement between Qualcomm and Apple this is expected for at least 2025 (before the renewal was expected for 2021). Despite this move, though, Qualcomm continues to charge smartphone makers license fees for the wireless patents it holds, regardless of whether they use their products or not.

This is in addition to the information that spoke of the possible manufacture of its own MicroLED panels, which would become independent from Samsung and LG, suppliers of OLED screens. Once again, it was Gurman who reported and talked about the company having a factory in California working on these new panels.

In addition to Apple, this year we have seen other similar movements in huawei case, although for different reasons. In order to continue with its activity despite the current veto by the United States, the brand had to disassociate itself from Qualcomm and TSMC (which in turn moved to manufacture 5-nanometer chips in the United States) for production. of chips for smartphones, and according to the Financial Times they would have plans to create a dedicated chip plant in Shanghai.

OPPO is another Chinese giant that would be moving chips in this regard. In May 2020, OPPO’s intention to manufacture its own processors, so as not to depend on US manufacturers, was leaked, preparing its own portfolio of engineers with workers from MediaTek and Unisoc.