Apple has done wonders with the M1 chip: Smash the Intel Core i9 on Geekbench

By Abraham
Abraham

According to a new entry in the Geekbench 5 database, the M1 chip in the new MacBook Air “wrecks” the Core i9 in the 16-inch MacBook Pro in both single and multi-core tests. The scores apparently come from the MacBook Air 10.1. According to the Geekbench entry, this MacBook Air runs on macOS 11.0.1 and uses an “Apple Silicon” processor. The notebook scored impressive 1,687 and 7,433 points in the single-core and multi-core tests, respectively. Comparatively, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with the Core i9-9880H performs 35% worse in the Geekbench 5 single-core test and 15% worse in the multi-core test. The average score of the 16-inch Core i9 of the MacBook Pro is around 1,100 and 6,000-6,500 points in the case of the single-core and multi-core test respectively. This is a huge performance difference, especially considering that this MacBook Air looks like the base model with 8GB of RAM. Additionally, the new MacBook Air is fanless, suggesting that the new 13-inch MacBook Pro with active cooling will have significantly better sustained performance than the best MacBook Pros currently on the market. According to the listing, the M1 chip has a base clock frequency of 3.2 GHz. The Core i9-9880H, in comparison, has a clock frequency of 2.3 GHz. If this entry is legitimate, Apple has done wonders with the chip. M1. That performance in a passively cooled system with a 10-watt TDP is incredible, especially compared to a 45-watt 8-core / 16-thread beast like the Core i9-9880H.

©