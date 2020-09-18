Apple has purchased a startup linked to NFC payments for 100 million

After making a record quarter, Apple didn’t sit on its laurels and bought, for $ 100 million, a startup focused on payments through NFC.

In particular, according to what reported by 9to5Mac and Bloomberg, the Cupertino company decided to take Mobeewave Inc. home. A spokesperson for Apple has already confirmed the acquisition, stating, as always, that this move is part of a long-term strategy and that the company is not willing to reveal many details about it. In short, the figure of 100 million dollars has not been confirmed directly by the Tim Cook company, but there are several international sources that refer to such a total.

As for the startup involved, its focus, as mentioned above, is that of payments via smartphone. More precisely, the Mobeewave service allows merchants to accept payments by credit card directly from your mobile device, obviously via NFC chip. Put simply, the merchant enters the amount that the customer has to pay, the latter places his credit card on the back of the smartphone and you’re done.

In short, that made by Apple seems to be a strategic acquisition suitable for improve its internal services, Apple Pay above all.