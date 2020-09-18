Apple has taken Dark Sky: the Android app no ​​longer works!

Following Apple’s acquisition of Dark Sky, the Android app of the well-known service has officially stopped working. In short, the strategic blow of the Cupertino company is starting to show the first results, which can also be found directly by users.

In fact, according to what reported by MacRumors and as reported by several people on Twitter, the well-known weather application, highly appreciated by a certain type of users, is no longer able to load data, simply showing zero degrees Celsius and an unequivocal message which states that the service offered by the application is no longer available on the devices mounting the green robot operating system.

The closure of the Dark Sky Android app had already been announced following the news of the acquisition, which began circulating in late March 2020. On that occasion, the developers had made it known that the application would stop working on July 1 2020, but in reality it took an extra month to close everything. For the moment, the Dark Sky APIs remain active, used by other popular applications such as Carrot Weather, but even the latter will be made inaccessible on Android starting from 2022.

In conclusion, Apple has struck a strategic blow Interesting. How will the Cupertino-based company manage to bring the team’s skills to fruition behind the well-known application dedicated to weather? We’ll see.