Apple has very advanced the design of a folding iPhone with Samsung screens

Foldable iPhone concept.
Foldable iPhone concept.

They say that “when the river sounds, water carries”, and in what has to do with future Apple iPhones with folding screens, we already carry too much information to think that it is a fake news. Although it is also true that, at times, everything that surrounds those from Cupertino is pure conjecture and speculation.

Be that as it may, we have been hearing for several months now that Tim Cook’s are at work to manufacture their first smartphone with a folding screen. At first, some claimed it wouldn’t be like Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold but rather a Surface Duo with two screens glued together (as in the opening image). But now things seem to be turning more and more towards the Korean side.

Foldable iPhones with Samsung Panels

This new step in the history of the development of Apple folding smartphones has a stellar protagonist, which is none other than Samsung, one of the leading companies (if not the most) in the manufacture of screens for phones and that could be behind what will be the essential component of these foldable iPhones that are still in the development phase.

Flexible display technologies from Samsung.

Now, the news has to do with Americans have placed a significant order for folding screens from Samsung after a period of tests in those first units developed. The idea that transpires is that Apple wants to test on a larger scale to verify that everything works without problems and that such a device within the brand is viable.

What’s more, the same sources claim that these foldable iPhone would be practically designed, and that the Americans would have achieved that the mobile, when opened, does not give the feeling of having a separation in the central part, where the hinges are located, in such a way that it would offer the feeling that it is a single screen. Of course, if Apple achieves such an effect, it would score a bit since Samsung itself, in its devices with folding screens, has not yet managed to camouflage that central part through which the panel is bent so that it does not offer a certain sense of separation.

And when will they present them? Analysts are starting to bet because the first folding smartphone from Cupertino could hit the market next year, in 2021, along with the iPhone 12s. Anyway, if the launch of this new device is true, how much do you think one of these terminals would cost if we apply the Apple factor to its price?

