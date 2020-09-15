Apple, here are the Italian prices: Watch Series 6, iPad Air 4, One and everything

In the context of the “Time Flies” event, Apple presented several products and services. The event ended a few minutes ago, but the Cupertino company has already formalized the Italian prices than announced.

The confirmation came directly through the official website of the Tim Cook company, in which Apple has made a sort of “summary”, also going to deepen the individual products and services. Below are the prices.

Apple Watch Series 6 : starting from 439 euros with Sport Loop strap. There are myriads of possible configurations, so we advise you to consult this official page for all the details. Availability will start from 16 September 2020;

: starting from with Sport Loop strap. There are myriads of possible configurations, so we advise you to consult this official page for all the details. Availability will start from 16 September 2020; Apple Watch SE : starting from 309 euros with Solo Loop strap. Again there are many possibilities. For more details, you can refer to Apple’s official website. Availability will start from 18 September 2020;

: starting from with Solo Loop strap. Again there are many possibilities. For more details, you can refer to Apple’s official website. Availability will start from 18 September 2020; iPad Air 4 : starting from 669 euros for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of internal memory. It reaches up to 979 euros for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 256GB of storage. Find all the details on this official page. Availability is set from October 2020;

: starting from for the Wi-Fi model with 64GB of internal memory. It reaches up to 979 euros for the Wi-Fi + Cellular variant with 256GB of storage. Find all the details on this official page. Availability is set from October 2020; iPad 8 : starting from 389 euros for the Wi-Fi variant with 32GB of internal memory. You can go up to 629 euros for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 128GB of internal memory. Read more here. Availability will start from 18 September 2020;

: starting from for the Wi-Fi variant with 32GB of internal memory. You can go up to 629 euros for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model with 128GB of internal memory. Read more here. Availability will start from 18 September 2020; Apple One: the single pass arrives in Italy in two packages, that is Individual, including Apple Music, Apple TV +, Apple Arcade and 50GB of iCloud, and that Family, which increases the storage to 200GB and allows you to share everything with 5 other people. The price of the former is set at € 14.95 per month, while the second costs 19.95 euros per month. More details on the official Apple portal. The subscription is coming in autumn 2020.

In short, now everything is official also as regards Italy. The only product missing is iPhone 12, a big absentee of the event.