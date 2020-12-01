Apple in trouble! These iPhone models were fined in Italy for “misleading advertising”

Things are tough for Manzana in Italy. The US company was fined 10 million euros for “unfair business practices”, specifically for misleading advertising about the water resistance of the iPhone.

Models Manzana Engaged in the sanction are the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to the Italian authorities, Manzana He “emphasized” in his ads the possibility that iPhones can sink between 1 and 4 meters in water for up to 30 minutes. “What is advertised cannot be automatically replicated in real life, diving in the company of the smartphone, without compromising the functions of the device”, they specified.

Taking into account that the water resistance tests of Manzana are made in laboratories, this practice “does not represent a real use case in which, for example, the water is neither pure nor static”.

ManzanaFor his part, he explained that you cannot take a bath or intentionally submerge the iPhone in water, although the models involved in the complaint are resistant to splashes and contact with water.

“Resistance to water, splashes and dust is not a permanent feature and may decrease with normal use (…) it was never stated, not even incidentally, that the devices in question are fully waterproof”they pointed out.

APPLE | iPhone 12

Apple made the decision to reduce emissions from the manufacture of their mobile phones and for this purpose they will also reduce the components that come in the boxes of their devices. In other words, the company will not give you the Earpods or charger in the box.

When you open your iPhone 12 you will notice that the packaging is much smaller than before and that you will only find the mobile next to the USB-C to Lightning cable. In case you do not have the charger or the plug to the power outlet, you will have to visit the nearest Apple store and use your card once more.

But how much does the iPhone charger cost? Well, Apple sells them in its online store for $ 19, both the version with USB and the USB-C. As for headphones, these too cost $ 19. In total you will spend about 40 dollars for both accessories.