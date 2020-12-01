Tech News

Apple in trouble! These iPhone models were fined in Italy for “misleading advertising”

By Brian Adam
0
8
Wkamkb4fe5e3ji6d2cvn5plp34.jpg
Wkamkb4fe5e3ji6d2cvn5plp34.jpg

Must Read

Car Tech

The Babymaker, the bike with a classic look that embraces electric mobility

Brian Adam - 0
We are used to seeing new models of electric bicycles every so often that, almost always, that focus on taking great care of...
Read more
Tech News

Predator Helios 700 to the test! Learn about the gaming characteristics of the powerful machine

Brian Adam - 0
The Predator Helios 700 is a powerful machine Acer that seeks to make a space in the most demanding circle of the gamer community....
Read more
Apps

How to Create Different Rooms in a Zoom Video Call

Brian Adam - 0
Zoom is an application for making video calls that allows hosting, in its free version and under the mode of «Meetings», up to 100...
Read more
Google

Tricky Line: a drawing and puzzle game that is sweeping Google Play

Brian Adam - 0
Tricky Line is one of the games that is sweeping the Google Play Store the most. Accumulate more than a million...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Things are tough for Manzana in Italy. The US company was fined 10 million euros for “unfair business practices”, specifically for misleading advertising about the water resistance of the iPhone.

Models Manzana Engaged in the sanction are the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

According to the Italian authorities, Manzana He “emphasized” in his ads the possibility that iPhones can sink between 1 and 4 meters in water for up to 30 minutes. “What is advertised cannot be automatically replicated in real life, diving in the company of the smartphone, without compromising the functions of the device”, they specified.

Taking into account that the water resistance tests of Manzana are made in laboratories, this practice “does not represent a real use case in which, for example, the water is neither pure nor static”.

ManzanaFor his part, he explained that you cannot take a bath or intentionally submerge the iPhone in water, although the models involved in the complaint are resistant to splashes and contact with water.

“Resistance to water, splashes and dust is not a permanent feature and may decrease with normal use (…) it was never stated, not even incidentally, that the devices in question are fully waterproof”they pointed out.

APPLE | iPhone 12

Apple made the decision to reduce emissions from the manufacture of their mobile phones and for this purpose they will also reduce the components that come in the boxes of their devices. In other words, the company will not give you the Earpods or charger in the box.

When you open your iPhone 12 you will notice that the packaging is much smaller than before and that you will only find the mobile next to the USB-C to Lightning cable. In case you do not have the charger or the plug to the power outlet, you will have to visit the nearest Apple store and use your card once more.

But how much does the iPhone charger cost? Well, Apple sells them in its online store for $ 19, both the version with USB and the USB-C. As for headphones, these too cost $ 19. In total you will spend about 40 dollars for both accessories.

FOLLOW THE PODCAST OF DEPOR PLAY

Listen to “DeporPlay” on Spreaker.

Follow us on Google News

Related Articles

Car Tech

The Babymaker, the bike with a classic look that embraces electric mobility

Brian Adam - 0
We are used to seeing new models of electric bicycles every so often that, almost always, that focus on taking great care of...
Read more
Tech News

Predator Helios 700 to the test! Learn about the gaming characteristics of the powerful machine

Brian Adam - 0
The Predator Helios 700 is a powerful machine Acer that seeks to make a space in the most demanding circle of the gamer community....
Read more
Apps

How to Create Different Rooms in a Zoom Video Call

Brian Adam - 0
Zoom is an application for making video calls that allows hosting, in its free version and under the mode of «Meetings», up to 100...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©