Apple introduces iPad 8 with 10.2-inch Retina Display, Apple Pencil and A12 Bionic chip

During this afternoon’s event, Apple introduced the eighth generation of the iPad. It is simply called “iPad”, but it will be known as “iPad 8” just to make it recognizable by its predecessors.

The tablet is based on the A12 Bionic processor, which guarantees performance 40% faster than the A11, with double the graphics power.

The Cupertino giant during the conference defined it up to twice as fast as the most popular Windows laptops on the market, as well as the most affordable of the entire range.

Based on iPadOS 14, iPad 8 will also support the Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard through the Smart Connector. Also present is the button for the TouchID, which remains in place as well as the previous models, while the battery (rechargeable through the USB-C Power Adapter) guarantees up to 10 hours of autonomy.

The price remains practically unchanged: it starts from 329 Dollars, with purchase possible as early as next Friday. The price probably explains the choice to keep the Touch ID: the Face ID probably would have made prices rise too much.

During the keynote, Apple also presented the new Apple Watch 6, the low-cost smartwatch Apple Watch SE, the new Apple Fitness + fitness service and the much-rumored Apple One subscription.

As for our prices, iPad 8 starts at 389 euros for the Wi-Fi model with 32GB of internal memory.