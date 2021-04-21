Apple introduces its new paid podcast subscription service

- Advertisement -

It was a matter of time before Apple also landed the podcast segment premium, and that moment already has an arrival date. Within today’s appointment, the company has also presented its new subscription service to paid podcasts, called Apple Podcasts Subscriptions.

According to Apple, the new service will reach podcast listeners in more than 170 countries and regions this May, allowing users to subscribe to paid podcasts alongside free podcasts from their favorite creators.



Apple, also with podcast subscriptions

Among the benefits of subscriptions is the possibility of listening to ad-free podcasts, access to exclusive content, access to previews of new content, among other possibilities.

Apple seeks to empower its creators and that they can also monetize their content through the Apple Podcasts application, for which it has also launched the new website Apple Podcasts for Creators, which will serve as an incentive for creators to have all the knowledge, tips and necessary information, including updated information, related to the world of podcasts and the Apple podcast platform.

In this regard, creators now have access to the renewed Apple Podcasts Connect dashboard, where they will find new podcast management features such as editing metadata, scheduling and managing program availability, organizing programs into channels, and more. .

It will be the Podcast creators themselves who decide how to obtain income from their content, including the price of their subscriptions, having to pay an amount of money annually Apple, in a similar way to how developers do with application stores.

For Apple Podcasts users, they will also find a completely renewed application, both visually and in terms of functionality. In this regard, they will find an improved search capacity, with quick access to the main lists and categories, and can also automatically start the playback of the most recent programs, save individual programs or even download them for offline listening.

The pages of the shows and episodes have also been redesigned, now being more elegant to see. The redesign of this application will come as part of the news that will arrive with the entry of iOS 14.5 on user devices.

In this way, and before the advance of rival platforms with their bets on paid subscriptions to podcasts, Apple will not be left behind with this movement.

