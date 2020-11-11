Apple introduces its revolutionary M1 chip for computers

At the Apple Developers Conference (WWDC) that took place a few months ago, Apple announced that its Macs will begin to carry a new chip of its own design, instead of the traditional Intel chips. At the time, the company explained that the jump from Intel chips to Apple Silicon chips would be gradual and the transition would take a couple of years. He also announced that the first Macs with these new chips would arrive this year. Today the company has fulfilled its promise by presenting the first Apple Silicon chip, which is called M1, along with the first three Macs that make it up.

M1: The First Integrated SoC for Mac

M1 is the first computer chip built in a 5-nanometer process and is made up of 16 billion transistors, the most Apple has ever put on a chip. It is the first integrated SoC (System-on-chip) for Mac, which means that all the elements that previously required different chips (CPU, Input / Output, Security, etc.) are now integrated in the same block of silicon. Another advantage of this design is the unified memory architecture, which allows all components of the chip to access the same data without copying it between multiple memory pools, further improving performance and efficiency.

Best performing CPU per watt

M1 has an 8-core CPU made up of four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores. M1 features the world’s fastest CPU core in low-power silicon, achieving up to 3.5 times higher CPU performance. Meanwhile, the four high-efficiency cores offer exceptional performance at one-tenth the power consumption.

Additionally, the eight cores can work together to provide enormous computing power for the most demanding tasks and deliver the best CPU performance per watt in the world.

The fastest integrated graphics

With up to 8 powerful GPU cores capable of running nearly 25,000 threads simultaneously, the M1 chip’s GPU can handle extremely demanding tasks with ease, from smooth playback of multiple 4K video streams to rendering complex 3D scenes. With 2.6 teraflops of performance, M1 has the world’s fastest integrated graphics in a personal computer.

Fast machine learning on the device itself

The M1 chip brings Apple’s Neural Engine to the Mac, greatly speeding up machine learning (ML) tasks. With Apple’s most advanced 16-core architecture and a capacity to perform 11 trillion operations per second, the M1’s Neural Engine enables up to 15 times faster machine learning performance. In fact, the entire chip in the M1 is designed to excel at machine learning, so tasks like video analysis, speech recognition, and image processing will perform never before seen on the Mac.

More technologies built into the M1 chip

The M1 chip also integrates other technologies:

Apple’s latest Image Signal Processor (ISP) for higher video quality with better noise reduction, higher dynamic range, and better auto white balance.

The latest Secure Enclave for the best security

A high-performance storage controller with hardware AES encryption for faster performance and greater security of SSDs.

High-efficiency, low-power media encoding and decoding engines for high performance and long battery life.

An Apple-designed Thunderbolt controller with support for USB 4, transfer speeds of up to 40Gbps, and support for more peripherals than ever.

macOS Big Sur is optimized for M1

macOS Big Sur has been designed to take full advantage of the M1’s full capacity and power, offering a massive performance boost, longer battery life, and stronger security protections. Like the iPhone and iPad, the Mac now wakes up instantly when asleep. Browsing with Safari is now up to 1.5 times faster when running JavaScript and responds almost 2 times faster.

Plus, with Big Sur and M1, Mac users can run a greater range of applications than ever before. All Apple software for Mac is now Universal and runs natively on M1 systems. Existing Mac applications that have not been updated to Universal will work seamlessly with Apple’s Rosetta 2 technology. Plus, iPhone and iPad apps can now run directly on Macs, giving you access to millions of apps and games.

The first Macs with an M1 chip are here.

The M1 powers the new MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro and Mac mini, which were also unveiled today.