Apple introduces Time to Walk, a feature for Fitness + subscribers

Apple has announced an audio function Intended for Fitness + subscribers using Apple Watch. It is Time to Walk, a tool that invites users to take walks more frequently.

Time to Walk includes episodes that “feature personal stories, photos and music of influential people.” Features that promise to make your walks a new and inspiring experience, as it encourages you with thoughtful audios.

The Cupertino company ensures that using this new feature means that you will not be alone on your walks. This is because the app encourages you to obtain the benefits of one of the healthiest activities: walking.

What is needed to use Time to Walk?

Apart from being subscribed to Fitnees +, you must have an Apple Watch, AirPods or other Bluetooth headphones to exploit all the benefits of Time to Walk.

“Each episode of Time to Walk is made up of the personal moments that shape the guest’s life and includes lessons learned.” As well as “meaningful memories, thoughtful thoughts and gratitude, lighthearted moments and other thought-provoking topics,” Apple says.

The apple company launches this new feature with episodes of four guests. Among them were country music star Dolly Parton, NBA player Draymond Green, musician Shawn Mendes, and Emmy Award winner Uzo Aduba. However, these will be updated weekly with stories from new entrants.

In the narrative, the guests talk about their life, the adversities they have faced and how they have managed to get to where they are right now. This as part of an inspiring story to set an example for Fitness + users.

The story “comes to life through photos that appear on Apple Watch, perfectly timed to amplify a corresponding moment shared by the guest. Following the stories of the guests, the experience extends with the guest presenting a short playlist of songs that has given them motivation and inspiration ”. This is so that “the listener can continue on their way to a soundtrack intimately connected with each guest.”

Apple Fitness + availability

Time to Walk is part of Apple Fitness +, therefore limited to Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Fitness + is available as a subscription service for $ 9.99 per month or $ 79.99 per year. These costs correspond to the United States and “can be shared by up to six family members.” Apple’s audio function does not require a Wi-Fi or cellular connection, you just have to download the Time to Walk episodes before going for a walk.

After using it, tell us about your experience.

