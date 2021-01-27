Tech GiantsAppleTech News

Apple invites developers to its new event “Building Great …

By Brian Adam
Apple is now inviting iOS, iPadOS, and macOS app developers to join its staff of engineers and designers in a new special event that will be streamed online and will provide information on how to improve app widgets, which are part of iOS 14. , iPadOS 14 and macOS Big Sur.

The invitation is being sent to the developers by email, where they are asked to register for the event “Building great widget experiences”, on February 1, 2021 fully live. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event will be held completely online, which will benefit many developers around the world; for the opportunity to attend the conference.

A new event “Building great widget experiences”

At the moment Apple does not specify what exactly will be discussed at the event, in addition to mentioning that developers will have the opportunity to learn how to build better widgets for iOS and Mac applications.

Developer Invitation

Helpful and engaging, widgets let you elevate your app’s key content and display it where users can see it at a glance on iPhone, iPad, and Mac. They can also help users personalize their home screens in unique ways. Join us for an in-depth look at how to create great widget experiences.

According to the email, invited developers will be able to ask questions of Apple collaborators during the event, similar to what the company does during WWDC. It is not clear at this time if developers who have not received the email invitation can attend the online event next week.

Apple invites developers to collaborate

This is not the first time Apple has held similar events with developers. Last year, in November 2020, the company invited macOS developers to special online labs on the Apple Silicon platform. Also in April of that same year, a similar event was held to talk about accessibility in applications.

