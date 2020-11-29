Apple: iOS 15 operating system may not be compatible with iPhone 6s or iPhone SE

As every year, Apple launches a new update of its iOS operating system and on several occasions some of the smartphones are excluded. On this occasion, and according to the Israeli technology blog, The Verifier , the iOS 15 version will not be compatible with iPhone 6s and iPhone SE.

What devices will be updated to iOS 15?

Although there is still a long way to go until September 2021, the estimated date on which a new version of the iPhone operating system could arrive, some leaks are already beginning to appear. And it is that according to The Verifier, the Irish technology site, iOS 15 would not be compatible with iPhone 6s or iPhone SE.

The iOS 14 version has been completely benevolent with many Apple devices, it kept the same list of iPhones compatible with iOS 13. However, iOS 15 would leave out the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, released in 2015, and the first generation of iPhone I KNOW.

Anyway, it should be noted that an iPhone is not updated to a new version of iOS does not necessarily make it obsolete. Of course, it is always better to have a device that receives constant updates, not only of the operating system, but also of security and other improvements. However, all good things have an end and you can choose to continue using or think about acquiring a new model.

For now, according to The Verifier, the devices compatible with the iOS 15 operating system will be the new iPhones that are released in 2021. In addition, the: iPhone 12, 11, Xs, X, 8 and 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus will be updated , the second generation of iPhone SE and the seventh generation of iPod Touch.

When will Apple’s new operating system be available?

As for the availability and features of Apple’s upcoming software, there’s no word yet on what new features iOS 15 will bring, so we’ll have to wait. It is estimated that the change in the generation of software is accompanied by the new launch of iPhone devices, so we will surely have to wait until September 2021.

Recall that the latest software update, the iOS 14 version , arrived just a few months ago and introduced real widgets, an application library, a compact user interface, and Siri. Then, its subsequent upgrades, added improvements such as HDR 10 video playback, new emoji, wallpapers and optimized battery charge for AirPods. And so far it is known that Apple is about to launch the beta version of iOS 14.3, so there is still a long way to go.

It should be noted that so far it is only a rumor published on the Israeli technology site The Verifier. The Verifier has a rather spotty history when it comes to leaks about Apple, however, in the past it has provided precise details on the supports of iOS 12 and iOS 13 versions before official confirmation from Apple .