Apple: iOS 15 operating system may not be compatible with iPhone 6s or iPhone SE

As every year Apple launches a new update of its iOS operating system and on several occasions some of the smartphones are excluded. On this occasion, and according to the Israeli technology blog, The Verifier, iOS 15 version will not be compatible with iPhone 6s and iPhone SE.

What devices will be updated to iOS 15?

Although there is still a long way to go until September 2021, the estimated date on which a new version of the iPhone operating system could arrive, some leaks are already beginning to appear. And it is that according to The Verifier, the Irish technology site, iOS 15 would not be compatible with iPhone 6s or iPhone SE.

The iOS 14 version has been completely benevolent with many Apple devices, it kept the same list of iPhones compatible with iOS 13. However, iOS 15 would leave out the iPhone 6s and 6s Plus, released in 2015, and the first generation of iPhone I KNOW.

In any case, it should be noted that an iPhone is not updated to a new version of iOS does not necessarily make it obsolete. Of course it is always better to have a device that receives constant updates, not only of the operating system, but also of security and other improvements. However, all good things have an end and you can choose to continue using or think about acquiring a new model.

For now, according to The Verifier, the devices compatible with the iOS 15 operating system will be the new iPhones that are released in 2021. In addition, the: iPhone 12, 11, Xs, X, 8 and 8 Plus, 7 and 7 Plus will be updated , the second generation iPhone SE and the seventh generation iPod Touch.

When will Apple’s new operating system be available?

As for the availability and features of Apple’s upcoming software, there’s no word yet on what new features iOS 15 will bring, so we’ll have to wait. It is estimated that the change in the generation of software is accompanied by the new launch of iPhone devices, so we will surely have to wait until September 2021.