MobileAndroidTech GiantsAppleTech NewsReviews

Apple iPad Air 4: leak shows a possible full-screen design: is there USB-C?

By Brian Adam
0
0
Apple iPad Air 4: leak shows a possible full-screen design: is there USB-C?
Apple Ipad Air 4: Leak Shows A Possible Full Screen Design:

Must Read

Android

Apple iPad Air 4: leak shows a possible full-screen design: is there USB-C?

Brian Adam - 0
There is not only the range of iPhone 12 smartphones in the future of Apple, but, apparently, the Cupertino company could unveil a new...
Read more
Community

Instragram saved the photos and messages you had deleted for a year

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the clear rise of Tik Tok, it is a fact that Instagram it is still the most used social network. Its features have...
Read more
Health

The discovery that shocked researchers: a skinless shark. The cause? It’s a mistery

Brian Adam - 0
While researchers were in Sardinia, they made a discovery that left them speechless: they have found a skinless Blackhead Shark. An unprecedented sighting, with...
Read more
Community

NVIDIA reminds that the new GPUs arrive soon with video and countdown

Brian Adam - 0
Following the latest rumors about the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs, official details begin to arrive. Obviously, NVIDIA hasn't gotten too far out...
Read more
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

Apple iPad Air 4: leak shows a possible full-screen design: is there USB-C?There is not only the range of iPhone 12 smartphones in the future of Apple, but, apparently, the Cupertino company could unveil a new iPad soon.

In particular, according to what is reported by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, as well as by leaker DuanRui, an alleged information booklet in Spanish has been leaked online that would be linked to the aforementioned tablet. More precisely, the latter shows a possible full-screen design for the front of the iPad Air 4, while on the back there would be a rear camera, a microphone and the Smart Connector to use accessories such as the Magic Keyboard.

In addition, the “manual” also describes the alleged operation of gestures. One page reads, referring to the opening of the Control Center: “Swipe down from the top right corner to change volume, brightness, Wi-Fi, and moreAn upward swipe is also referred to to access the active app screen.

For the rest, analyzing the images well, they seem to confirm the presence of a USB Type-C port and Touch ID. In short, apparently Apple would be working hard to bring a new iPad with these characteristics to the market. Will the leak prove to be true? We’ll see.

Staying at Apple, you might be interested in taking a look at the new features introduced by the iOS 14 Public Beta 6.

Related Articles

Community

Instragram saved the photos and messages you had deleted for a year

Brian Adam - 0
Despite the clear rise of Tik Tok, it is a fact that Instagram it is still the most used social network. Its features have...
Read more
Health

The discovery that shocked researchers: a skinless shark. The cause? It’s a mistery

Brian Adam - 0
While researchers were in Sardinia, they made a discovery that left them speechless: they have found a skinless Blackhead Shark. An unprecedented sighting, with...
Read more
Community

NVIDIA reminds that the new GPUs arrive soon with video and countdown

Brian Adam - 0
Following the latest rumors about the RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs, official details begin to arrive. Obviously, NVIDIA hasn't gotten too far out...
Read more

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

©