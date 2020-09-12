Apple iPad Air 4: leak shows a possible full-screen design: is there USB-C?

There is not only the range of iPhone 12 smartphones in the future of Apple, but, apparently, the Cupertino company could unveil a new iPad soon.

In particular, according to what is reported by MacRumors and 9to5Mac, as well as by leaker DuanRui, an alleged information booklet in Spanish has been leaked online that would be linked to the aforementioned tablet. More precisely, the latter shows a possible full-screen design for the front of the iPad Air 4, while on the back there would be a rear camera, a microphone and the Smart Connector to use accessories such as the Magic Keyboard.

In addition, the “manual” also describes the alleged operation of gestures. One page reads, referring to the opening of the Control Center: “Swipe down from the top right corner to change volume, brightness, Wi-Fi, and moreAn upward swipe is also referred to to access the active app screen.

For the rest, analyzing the images well, they seem to confirm the presence of a USB Type-C port and Touch ID. In short, apparently Apple would be working hard to bring a new iPad with these characteristics to the market. Will the leak prove to be true? We’ll see.

