Apple iPhone 12, a splendid color leaks: in the future proprietary GPU for Macs?

Following the leaks relating to the refresh rate of the screen, we return to talk on these pages of iPhone 12, the next flagship smartphone from Apple. In fact, the device is at the center of rumors regarding a rather interesting coloring. Also, some sources begin to deal with the possible arrival of a proprietary GPU.

Let’s go in order: according to what is reported by MacRumors and DigiTimes, the iPhone 12 range could introduce, for the first time, a Dark Blue coloring, which could certainly please those who appreciate “dark colors”. It is not clear which models will have this color, but apparently at least one of them can be chosen in this “guise”. For more details on what has emerged so far regarding Apple’s next range of smartphones, we recommend that you consult our in-depth analysis on the iPhone 12.

In the meantime, the rumors look beyond 2020, focusing on what the Cupertino company could propose in the course of 2021, more precisely in the second half of next year. In fact, according to what was reported by PhoneArena, Tim Cook’s company could soon make an important choice, realizing a proprietary 5nm GPU. The code name of the latter would be Lifuka and the production process would be supported by TSMC. This GPU should be aimed at Macs.

In short, the next few years could be very important for the future of Apple. In fact, rumors have recently emerged describing the possible development of a proprietary search engine.