Apple is already testing the design of its future foldable iPhone, which could come with a double screen

The race for folding mobiles is raging, let’s say in slow motion. Especially if we take into account that the number of these devices that is reaching the market is still very limited, so much so that in just one year we have seen three or four models. So at the moment it does not seem an absolute priority for manufacturers. Although what it does seem is that those major manufacturers are working on their own proposals to offer their perspective on terminals with a folding screen. Until now we have all understood a folding mobile as one that has used a flexible screen capable of bending in half or in different sections.

Well, it seems that Apple is working seriously on its foldable iPhone, this one could release it in the near future. This smartphone will have a design similar to that of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G. The latest leak claims that the launch of Apple’s first foldable iPhone is expected in 2022 or 2023. This is in line with previous reports suggesting that Apple will introduce its first foldable iPhone in September 2022, and not next year.

Latest iPhone Leaks folding

He YouTuber Jon Prosser, in its last video, says Apple is working on bringing a foldable iPhone model in the future. Work is still in its early stages, and the company is testing a shell-like iPhone shell at a Foxconn factory in Shenzhen, China. Prosser shared a concept image of the foldable iPhonee, suggesting that it may have a folding type design, identical to Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. This rumored iPhone is said to open up and present a large screen, while there will be a smaller screen on the outside.

This phone concept is designed only to give viewers a vague idea of ​​what Apple may be looking for and is no indication of what the first foldable iPhone might look like. In any case, Prosser claims that Apple may release this phone sometime in 2022 or even 2023.

Other leaks about the Apple Car

Apart from this, he also shares that his sources have no information about the rumored Apple Car yet. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported recently that the market is not yet ready for a Apple Car, and it shouldn’t be expected before 2028 or even later. There was a recently released sketchy report that stated that Apple might launch an Apple Car in September 2021, but this does not look to be a reality in the short or medium term.

